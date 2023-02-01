Polaris Off Road announces return of Ranger and Sportsman models

Polaris Off Road has announced the return of its popular Ranger and Sportsman models for 2023. For ranchers, farmers and landowners, Polaris has reintroduced the RANGER CREW XP 1000 Texas Edition, RANGER SP 570 NorthStar and RANGER CREW SP 570 NorthStar. For ATV riders, the Sportsman 850 and XP 1000 High Lifter Editions, Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 Ride Command Editions and Sportsman 570 Utility HD model will return. These Sportsman models are packed with factory-equipped technology and features that allow riders to explore further on the trails or in the mud.

"We are constantly learning from the unique ways customers use our products," said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off Road. "From mudding to property maintenance, these vehicles are purpose-built with enhanced features that enable our customers to make the most of their day, and we're excited to bring them back for 2023."

From task to trail, the RANGER and Sportsman models offer all-day comfort and uncompromising toughness to tackle the toughest jobs. They are packed with features to meet the needs of riders that require more capability, performance and durability from their off-road vehicle. From mudding and trail adventures to property maintenance and hard work, these models are designed to meet the needs of riders and their lifestyles.

RANGER models:

The 2023 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Texas Edition starts at $24,299 U.S. MSRP. This model features exclusive Texas badging elements and more capability to tackle the toughest jobs on the ranch.

The RANGER CREW XP 1000 Texas Edition features include:

Custom Styling – The Texas Edition comes with exclusive Texas badging, unique colors and graphics and is fully customizable with accessories to get the job done.

Towing and Hauling Confidence – Class-leading 2,500 pound towing and 1,000 pound bed capacity, plus a factory-installed 4,500 pound winch with synthetic rope and auto stop gives ranchers the confidence to pull and haul more around the property.

All-Day Comfort – A factory-installed poly sport roof and contoured seats with back bolsters for all day comfort to tackle tasks from sun up to sun down.

Built for Texas – Tackle tough terrain with high clearance arched A-arms and 8-ply 29" Pro Armor tires that provide 14" of ground clearance and durability.

Powerful LED Lighting – With high-intensity LED headlights, ranchers have the ability to work early mornings and tackle late-night tasks with bold, improved visibility.

Remain in Charge – Power phones and small electronic devices with a new USB charging port in the dash.

The 2023 RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition starts at $19,299 U.S. MSRP and the 2023 RANGER CREW SP 570 NorthStar Edition starts at $21,999 U.S. MSRP. These models feature a fully enclosed cab and factory-installed heating, enabling customers to comfortably extend the use of their vehicle through the winter.

The RANGER SP 570 and CREW SP 570 NorthStar Edition features include:

Pro Shield Cab System – Best-in-class full-cab delivers comfort and protection from rain, dust and cold weather with full crank-down windows doors and front and rear panels for added comfort.

Work and Play in Comfort – Heating and ventilation to allow for year-round use of the vehicle in the comfort of a warm cab during cold days and early mornings.

Redefined Powerful LED Lighting – New for 2023, LED headlights allow customers to work and play with more confidence in low-light conditions.

Added Protection – New Mud Guards prevent debris collection under the cab for less clean up and more durability.

Capability – Factory-equipped Polaris Pro HD 3,500 lb winch with synthetic rope and autostop adds the confidence to take on any task with ease.

Remain in Charge – With a new USB charging port in the dash, customers can stay charged and connected while on the move.

Sportsman models:

The 2023 Sportsman 850 High Lifter Edition starts at $12,199 U.S. MSRP and the 2023 Sportsman XP 1000 High Lifter Edition, starting at $16,899 U.S. MSRP. Made for the mud, Polaris brings back these editions that have been fully engineered for extreme mud performance.

Key features for the Sportsman 850 and Sportsman XP 1000 High Lifter Edition include:

Navigate the Mud – High-mount air intakes and clutch ducting allow clean, cool air to enter the engine when traversing mud/water.

Mud Specific Tires – 30” Outlaw 2 tires and 14” aluminum wheels offer greater clearance and handling on deep mud, rocks, and trails.

Traction and Suspension – Equipped with 13.5” ground clearance to clear obstacles.

Recovery Ready – Factory-installed on Sportsman XP 1000 Mud Edition, the 3,500 pound winch has the power to pull.

The 2023 Sportsman 570 Ride Command Edition starts at $12,399 U.S. MSRP and the 2023 Sportsman XP 1000 Ride Command Edition starts at $16,699 U.S. MSRP. These models are factory-equipped with a 7-inch glove-touch display powered by RIDE COMMAND, featuring GPS navigation and communication technology that elevates the ATV trail riding experience.

Key features for the Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 Ride Command Editions include:

RIDE COMMAND+ – Factory installed on the Sportsman XP 1000 Ride Command Edition, receives key information including remote vehicle location services, vehicle health monitoring and more. All available in the Polaris App.

Duro Tires – Up to 27” Duro Tires and 14” aluminum rims offer greater clearance and handling on the trail to confidently tackle off-road terrain.

Powerful LED Lighting – Extend the riding day with LED headlights, providing better visibility in low-light conditions to brighten the trail from dawn to dusk.

Premium Style & Protection – Both Ride Command Editions feature the new Silver Quartz Metallic colorway plus front bumpers for the ultimate vehicle protection on the trails ahead.

The 2023 Sportsman 570 Utility HD starts at $10,199 U.S. MSRP. This model is back giving riders more confidence in the field with the utility front bumper with hitch, front and rear metal racks and more.

The Sportsman 570 Utility HD features include:

Strength and Capability – 1,350 pounds of towing, 270 pounds of rack capacity, the Sportsman 570 Utility HD is equipped with the strength and capability to get the work done.

Ready For Tough Jobs – Easily Park a trailer in a tight spot with more direct control thanks to the front hitch and added vehicle protection with the front utility bumper.

Get More Done – With the addition of a rear power port plug, it's easier than ever for users to integrate added equipment like utility sprayers and grass mowers.

Extra Capacity – With added front and rear metal racks, riders have extra space to tie down cargo and get around the property.