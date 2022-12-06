Corbin unveils saddle designed for the 2022 Yamaha XSR 900

The new Corbin Gunfighter and Lady saddle has been designed to fit the 2022 Yamaha XSR 900 and improve the quality of ride. The high-density Comfort Cell foam allows a sleek and low profile while providing a firm and supportive ride that lasts. The seating is ergonomically shaped to fit the curve of the rider and provide better weight distribution, helping to eliminate the centralized pressure felt from the stock seat. In the nose area, the saddle is narrowly sculpted to allow for good ground reach.

The passenger seating area has been designed with a neutralized platform to curb sliding forward in the saddle. Dished shaping provides an excellent contact patch while maintaining a clean look and providing passengers mid-range comfort.

The Corbin saddle fits closely to the tail section and sides. This kind of fit is a result of Corbin’s unique Fibertech basepan. The rigid base material not only fits perfectly to the bike, but it also provides a firm foundation to support the carefully designed foam shape. Corbin's ergonomic shaping creates a visually pleasing look on the motorcycle and adds to the custom appeal.

On top, genuine leather seating panels are included for a luxurious ride. A wide range of material is available to choose from and texture options for a custom touch are offered at no extra charge.

The Corbin saddle mounts to the motorcycle like the stock seat and functions on OEM key lock systems with brackets are preinstalled on the saddle.

