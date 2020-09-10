Aftermarket heated seat for LiveWire unveiled

Who doesn’t need a better seat? Corbin has announced a new Dual Saddle for the Harley-Davidson Livewire. Full consumer info and specs can be found below:

Comfort and style together in one package is what made the Corbin name famous worldwide. Delivering a quality product constructed of the finest materials available has made Corbin the number one manufacturer of motorcycle saddles for over 50 years! The Dual Saddle for the Livewire is a perfect example of this combination of form and function.



Seating areas have been ergonomically designed to distribute body weight over a greater area, providing longer-range support and eliminating hot spots. Neutralized seating platform helps to hold your body in place and curbs sliding in the saddle. This also helps to relieve rider fatigue by taking pressure off your wrists and knees.

For those chilly morning rides there’s the option of heated rider seating. An incorporated heater unit under the leather seating and a switch on the left side of the saddle allows a rider to turn it on without removing a hand from the throttle. Just flip the switch and the seat will warm up and maintain temperature automatically. Corbin's heater comes completely pre installed in the saddle and you need only integrate the included pigtail. Rider and passenger seating is controlled via the one switch.



Corbin's saddle mounts similar to stock and includes hardware on the saddle so it's ready for immediate installation. If you opt for electric heat, a special wiring pigtail will also be included to integrate with your bike.

#HD-LW Dual saddle for HD Livewire, No Heat $533

#HD-LW-E Dual saddle for HD Livewire, with HEAT $633

More specs and info can be found be clicking here.