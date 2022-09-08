Corbin unveils all-new Rally seat

Corbin has released the Rally seat for the previous generation of the BMW R1200 GS and GS Adventure models.

All Corbin seats are built up with exclusive Comfort Cell foam. The seats feel firm at first, but they break-in and provide lasting support for years. The seating posture has been neutralized to curb sliding in the seat, and ample room is provided so riders can move fore and aft depending on their riding posture.

All components are covered using genuine leather in the body contact areas for a perch that breathes with the rider. The leather will break in along with the foam for a luxurious ride. It is beneficial to care for Corbin saddles with a quality conditioner like Corbin's Saddle Cream.

The image below shows a model with Carbon-Fiber leather in the seating and Asphalt vinyl sides for contrast. Vinyl sides will keep the seat nice and tight and looking new longer. The tasteful stitch pattern and motosport themed logo add a nice finishing touch.