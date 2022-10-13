Volcon announces partnership with EV company

Volcon and Torrot Electric Europa, S.A. have signed an exclusive co-branding and distribution agreement that will grant Volcon exclusive rights to sell a new range of youth motorcycles. The motorcycles will be built by Torrot at its facility near Barcelona, Spain and they will be sold throughout the United States, Caribbean Community countries and dependencies, as well as Central and South America.

The three-year agreement will provide Volcon with an immediate entry into the growing youth powersports market, bringing with it the possibility to increase revenues and profitability. The companies plan to introduce additional versions of the current lineup over the next two years, offering a wide range of youth electric motorcycles that allow anyone from ages 3 to 16 to enjoy the electric motorcycle experience.

Founded in 1948, Torrot has almost 75 years of experience designing and manufacturing motorcycles. Over the years, Torrot has designed and manufactured motorcycles for well-known brands including Gas Gas and Rieju. In 2011, Torrot began focusing on designing technologically advanced electric vehicles which would ecologically fit within the world we live in today. The companies believe that the marriage of Torrot’s experience in motorcycle manufacturing and design know-how in electric motorcycles and Volcon’s growing brand will accelerate the brands’ shared vision of electrifying powersports.

With the addition of six new electric motorcycles to Volcon’s product line and the planned future co-branded launches in the coming two years, the company is well on its way to becoming a “one-stop-shop” for powersports fans seeking electric off-road vehicles. The successful incorporation of the new products will allow Volcon to offer motorcycles to riders that are young, first-time riders or experienced adult enthusiasts.

“As we’ve stated before, we believe collaboration is key to success in the proliferation of electric vehicles, so it was a natural fit for us to partner with Torrot in bringing a youth focused electric motorcycle offering to the Americas under the Volcon brand,” said Jordan Davis, chief executive officer of Volcon. “The kids range of electric motorcycles offers a great way for young riders to learn motorcycling skills, both on road and off, while at the same time creating awesome opportunities for kids to participate in the sport with their families. Bringing high quality, youth oriented off-road electric motorcycles into our entire EV portfolio, which now includes the Grunt, Runt, Brat and Stag, now puts us on an accelerated path to offering a full range of ePowersports solutions for every age group and interest level.”

The initial product range will offer three motorcycle styles in two sizes. These will include the Motocross One, Trial One and Supermotard One. The “One” series, the smallest of the line, offers a solution for kids up to age six who are just learning how to ride and operate a motorcycle. The “Two” series, which also offers Motocross, Trial and Supermotard versions, is sized to accommodate riders between the ages of six and eleven. Future series - the “Three” and “Four” - will provide sizing to accommodate young riders up to the age of sixteen. More details will be announced by the company in the coming months. Volcon expects initial deliveries of the One and Two motorcycles to begin in December 2022.

“Working closely with the Volcon team over the last few months as they distributed our bikes in South America gave us a chance to get to know each other. It became more and more apparent that Torrot and Volcon have many complimentary synergies,” said John Dixon, chief executive officer of Torrot. “Matching up their strong and growing dealer network in the United States with our wish to accelerate sales of our world leading electric kids off road bike range jumped out as an obvious and compelling synergy.”

Dealers can learn more about the Torrot partnership at the 2022 Powersports Business Acceleration Conference- Volcon is a Silver-level sponsor.

