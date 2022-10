Those aftermarket windshields, fairings and hardware that your dealership has been ordering from Tucker will now need to come from LeMans Corp., as Powersports Business has learned that Rossville, Tennessee-based Memphis Shades has dissolved its distribution agreement with Tucker.

LeMans Corp., which consists of Drag Specialties, Parts Unlimited, Parts Canada and Parts Europe, will now be the exclusive distributor of Memphis Shades full line of windshields, fairings and hardware.

The Memphis Shades display at NVP.