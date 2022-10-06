Volcon to deliver first UTV order to U.S. Army

Volcon has announced that it will deliver its first order of two Stag UTV vehicles to the U.S. Army under the management of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (CERL).

The Stag, the company’s first all-wheel drive, fully electric UTV, powered by General Motors electric propulsion system technology, is expected to be delivered to two U.S. Army locations in mid-2023.

Awarded through the Department of Logistics (DLA) Tailored Logistic Program (TLSP), to be fulfilled by Noble, the slightly modified commercial version of the Stag will include a fully enclosed cabin and will be evaluated to support the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) disaster and emergency response missions, in accordance with the National Response Framework (NRF).

Missions include emergency power support, emergency infrastructure assessments, debris removal and urban search and rescue, which require rapidly deployable and energy efficient systems to successfully initiate and conduct emergency response, disaster and contingency operations. In addition, ERDC-CERL’s intent is to introduce the Stag to soldiers rotating through their training sites and look for other opportunities for military applications.

“This award is a significant first step into the federal government marketplace,” said Richard Tannery, Volcon vice president of Global Defense and Government Programs. “Given the increasing demand for government fleet electrification via the Department of Defense’s Operational Energy Strategy, and now via executive order, we are well positioned to develop and deliver high performance electrified platforms to meet a diverse array of government applications.”

As Volcon continues to enter new sales channels, their ability to rapidly prototype and leverage strategic partnerships and innovative collaborations has been met with increased interest by various defense and government entities to meet the aggressive timelines for fleet electrification.