Harley-Davidson dealership gets acquired

Andre Lecompte, owner of Temecula Harley-Davidson and BMW in California and closing in on the three decades in the industry, sold the dealership last week.

The new owner is Rami Yanni, who now has seven dealership locations in his Wise Riders Inc. portfolio, including Coronado Beach, Orange County, Redwood City, Reno, Death Valley and Yuba City.

Andre Lecompte

“Rami and his company the Wise Riders Inc. were consummate professionals to deal with, and Rami and I negotiated the transaction directly for a very smooth process,” Lecompte told Powersports Business.