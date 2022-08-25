Volcon signs deal with Ted Turner Reserve

Volcon Inc. has announced the agreement of Ted Turner Reserves to purchase eight of the company’s UTV units, the Stag, and to be a part of its UTV testing group. As a conservation-forward hospitality company based in New Mexico, more than one million acres of land will be utilized for testing. The pre-orders are non-binding and cancellable prior to delivery.

This first phase of testing will determine whether a much broader electrification program will be awarded for the entire Ted Turner Reserves fleet of UTVs and a possible customized version called the Turner Reserve Edition.

The Ted Turner Reserve properties were founded by one of America's leading entrepreneurs, philanthropists and conservationists, Ted Turner, currently the second largest private landowner in the U.S. Turner wishes to share his love of nature and discovery in the hope that those visiting his properties will develop a deeper appreciation for and awareness of what the Earth has to offer and, just as importantly, a shared responsibility for the well-being of the environment. Ted Turner Reserves collaborates with the important environmental preservation and wildlife restoration projects funded by the Turner Foundation and Turner Endangered Species Fund.

“We are excited to be expanding our guest operations on other Ted Turner landholdings, showcasing different ecosystems, and the unique challenges and success stories they each hold,” Jade McBride, president of Ted Turner Reserves said. “We have long held the belief that private land can set the example for successful regenerative environmental work through a careful balance of commerce and conservation. With this notion, it is our constant aim to engage with innovative partners who provide sustainable solutions for an improved guest experience. With a variety of landscapes at our New Mexico properties - from the Rocky Mountains to the Chihuahuan Desert - Ted Turner Reserves provides a perfect proving ground for this exciting and environmentally sound product to allow for a more desirable transport for our visitors while experiencing the successful conservation work and connecting with nature on our reserves.”

The current collection of Ted Turner Reserves properties spans more than one million acres and offers guests an array of immersive activities designed to connect them with nature. Their guest itinerary building service helps craft a co-curated adventure, tailored to personal skill level and physical capabilities. Whether seeking exploration or embracing solitude, Ted Turner Reserves activities help define an individual journey into the wild.

“Collaborations are at the core of what we believe in at Volcon,” Jordan Davis, Volcon CEO said. “By leveraging our experiences and collective mission, we are propelled towards our goal of elevating the outdoor experience and empowering adventure, while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint. Supplying Ted Turner Reserves with a fleet of eight vehicles allows us to test the vehicles capabilities in various environments while participating in “boots-on-the-ground” conservation work. Not to mention, our belief that the Stag will help to elevate the experiences of Ted Turner Reserves guests. Supplying Ted Turner Reserves with fully electric UTVs will enable property staff and guests to navigate their work and play in a new, exciting and environmentally friendly way. We look forward to the chance of collaborating on the electrification of the entire Ted Turner Reserves fleet in the future.”

The Stag offers near silent conveyance along with a zero emissions drivetrain, creating a desirable outdoor experience. In addition to the Stag’s low environmental footprint, its high performance, high torque drivetrain provides the reliability and power to traverse the types of exciting terrain found throughout the Turner properties. Built for adventure, the Stag has the ability to enable guests and staff alike to get the most out of their time spent at Ted Turner Reserve properties.

