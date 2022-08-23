Holeshot gets acquired by Rox Speed FX

The snowmobile brands that were on display at the Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties/Parts Canada NVP in Madison over the weekend were unique for sure. In the maze of motorcycle, ATV and side-by-side vendors, snowmobile companies like StudBoy and Woody’s were awash with activity for much of the weekend despite their winter-season-only appeal.

Rox Speed FX owner Chris Olin was spreading the news of his company's growth during the Parts Unlimited NVP in Madison.

Over at Rox Speed FX, owner and president Chris Olin was celebrating a new deal that will lead to expansion for his company. Last week, Olin closed a deal that will bring Holeshot Products into Olin’s portfolio. Holeshot Products, founded by Chris Carlson, has been around since the late 1980s. Aaron Burquest took ownership in 2012 until the sale last week.

Cohasset, Minnesota-based Rox Speed FX plans to use Holeshot to grow deeper into the youth snowmobile segment, focusing on 120cc and 200cc class sleds.

“Right now, a stock 120 comes from the factory with a max speed of about 9 mph. With a few modifications, we can get them to 20 mph,” Olin said. “If a parent wants to do a motor mod, you can get up to 27 mph. Our goal is to grow handlebar risers, handlebars, throttle blocks, seat covers and gas caps in the youth segment with Holeshot. Right now the OEMs can’t keep up with the youth segment manufacturing-wise, so a lot of parents are looking to upgrade and mod older sleds. We want to fill that space with products from Holeshot by RoxSpeedFX.”

Olin is planning for expansion of the company’s headquarters to accommodate the new addition.