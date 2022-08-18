Tucker Powersports to be highlighted on Viewpoints with Dennis Quaid 

Tucker Powersports will be featured this week in an episode of Viewpoints with Dennis Quaid. The dealership's portfolio of E-Power products will be highlighted.

Tucker is a noted distributor of products for motorcycles and utility vehicles (UTV's), with thousands of dealers in the U.S. After launching a full lineup of electric-powered bicycles, scooters, skateboards and related gear in April of 2021, Tucker has become a leader in electric powered recreation and transportation.

Viewpoints with Dennis Quaid digs into the ease of accessing powersport-focused recreation and directs consumers to their local dealer to find the right products and gear to get started. The news show interviewed Marc McAllister, Tucker's president and CEO, and Steven Reed, brand manager for Tucker's ProTaper product line. The segment includes video of some of the company's most popular products, especially the company's range of e-powered vehicles.

The Tucker segment will air on several public television stations over the next few weeks. The first showing will be on FOX's Business Network (available on cable systems, streaming systems and via apps on most mobile devices) on Thursday, August 18 at approximately 8:50pm Eastern Daylight Time.