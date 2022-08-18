David Piercy returns to American Landmaster

David Piercy will return as the director of marketing and creative for American Landmaster. Piercy brings over 12 years of experience in marketing and design, including strategies around ecommerce, branding, digital advertising, social, sales funnels and product launches. He previously worked for American Landmaster from 2017 until 2021 and left briefly to explore a new venture before returning back to American Landmaster in June 2022.

"There are few companies out there that give you full control of your department and let you take it to where your imagination leads you,” Piercy said. “American Landmaster does just that. We need to be able to react quickly to market conditions, opportunities and challenges. There can't be red tape, daunting meetings or micromanagement. I love how American Landmaster believes in an emerging-ideas approach, a bottom-up tactic, that encourages the people to bring ideas to the executive team… not the other way, top-down only. I am excited to bring my experience and ideas back to the American Landmaster organization. This will be fun."

David Piercy directing a video/photoshoot on a construction site in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

David received his bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Indiana University, Bloomington. He also competed as an All-American NCAA DIV I diver for the university, leading as team captain for two of the five years.

"David comes with a unique sense of creativity and passion that American Landmaster needs,” Jeff Bannister, president of American Landmaster said. “You can give him a brief concept that he'll dive into and bring to fruition quickly. I worked with David for several years to launch our new branding, product, advertising and other marketing efforts in the past. It can be hard to find a single person that can shift into so many different roles. David can shift quickly into different roles where the business needs the most attention. We have several new disruptive products that we'll be bringing to the industry in the near future, and we'll need David's creativity, personality and tenacity to help market them effectively. We're glad to have him back."