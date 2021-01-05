American Landmaster adds to industry veterans to advisory board

The side-by-side manufacturing landscape just got more interesting with news out of Columbia City, Indiana, that a pair of industry veterans have joined the advisory board at American Landmaster.

The latest additions to the American Landmaster advisory board are Henry Lonski and Frank Esposito.

Lonski is an industry product and sales expert known for the successful growth strategies he executed with Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo and other Bombardier product divisions. Over the years, Lonski has held several key executive-level positions at Bombardier, including: VP of Sales and Communication, Vice President of Business Development, Vice President of Recreational Products, and Vice President-Northeast of the Aerospace division.

Henry Lonski

After his departure at Bombardier, he went on to start Lonski and Associates LLC, which became the industry's largest recruiting and placement firm for talent in the motorcycle, marine and powersports. After 13 years of ownership, he sold Lonski and Associates, which is now V20 Recruiting.

“American Landmaster is now well-positioned to enter and create an impressive niche in the marketplace. What attracted me to this opportunity is the fact that it’s an American-made product, the quality of the manufacturing, and the strong family-like relationship of the production team and administrative staff. This type of product innovation and strong work ethic is hard to find nowadays. I’m excited to bring my expertise and experience to support American Landmaster,” Lonski said.

Frank Esposito

Esposito has also joined the board and has a long history within the powersports and motorcycle industry. His expertise is primarily on the sales and business development side. His previous positions include: VP of Sales & Marketing Tucker Rocky Distributing, President at Tucker Rocky Distributing, President and Vice Chairman at Global Motorsport Group Inc., President at Kendon Industries, and President and COO at Scorpion Sports, Inc.

With over 50 years of knowledge in sales, product marketing, and business development, Esposito is excited to join the team at American Landmaster.

“The Landmaster team has one of the most talented and dedicated staff I’ve ever seen. These employees all see the future of American Landmaster, and so do I. There is a family culture and work ethic here that you can feel. It’s the rare magic sauce that adds value to their product offering. I am excited to bring my knowledge and experience to the team to help grow this business to the next level,” Esposito said.