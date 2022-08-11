Indian Motorcycle unveils all-new quick release trunk

Indian Motorcycle has released its all-new, modern and streamlined Quick Release Low Profile Trunk. The trunk is fit for all heavyweight Thunderstroke and PowerPlus models, Springfield and up, featuring a 2800 cubic inch (12.12 gallon) volume. It has been designed to easily fit two half helmets, gloves and a jacket. The 22-pound cargo limit makes it ideal for day trips and small adventures.

The trunk’s quick release technology allows it to be easily installed and removed without any tools, solely using the locks on each motorcycle’s saddlebag mounts. The Quick Release Low Profile Trunk will be available in a total of 48 colorways, starting at $1799.99. The trunk included with the install kit is priced at $2319.