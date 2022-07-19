KTM hosts REV Dealer Summit in Charlotte

Dealerships have been posting for the last few days from something called the KTM Husqvarna GasGas REV Dealer Summit in Charlotte. It appears from afar to set the mark for the largest 2022 OEM dealer event of its kind, which is a fantastic sign of the elevated status of the partnership between the KTM brands and their dealerships.

Elite Powersports in Longmont, Colorado, was having some fun, as was Alamo Cycle Plex in San Antonio, as you can see below. Rob's Performance Motorsports in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, grabbed some great pics from the 2023 model demo day at Moto 40 MX Park in Statesville, North Carolina.

We'll let the photos below take you there for now and catch up with the KTM crew prior for an article in an upcoming edition of the print magazine. -Dave

Here's a post from RumbleOn national director of Manufacturer Relations Kris Price from the NASCAR Hall of Fame trip and inside the summit.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kris-price-07464318_ktm-activity-6955111351316885504-QDSL?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_web

