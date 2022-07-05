Volcon reveals Stag electric side-by-side, $39,999 MSRP

Volcon revealed its Stag electric side-by-side today. Built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, the Stag is purpose-built with today's leading technologies. Powersports enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers and hard working professionals alike will be able to reserve their very own Stag by visiting www.volcon.com/stag.

Here’s the scoop from Austin:

“We envisioned the Volcon Stag to be the most cutting-edge off-road vehicle in its class. Utilizing the latest EV drivetrain technologies, and keeping our focus on performance and user experience have led us to launch what we believe is a UTV that will provide an experience unmatched by any other UTV in its class,” said Jordan Davis, Volcon CEO. “We believe the near silent drivetrain, class-leading horsepower and torque, and an amazing driver interface are going to revolutionize the powersports industry. The anticipation leading up to the launch here at Volcon has been palpable, and we are so excited to be opening up reservations for the Stag today!”

With class-leading 125 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque, the Volcon Stag will offer exhilarating performance and an unmatched driving experience.

Incorporating the optional paddle shifters with overboost mode the Stag's electric power plant will produce a blistering output exceeding 140 hp.

Selectable driving modes will optimize performance and range according to the driver's needs. ECO mode will maximize range with smooth power delivery, while Sport mode will provide a more aggressive throttle response for quicker acceleration. In Tow mode, the vehicle's maximum speed will be restricted to build torque progressively for more control while pulling a trailer or other towable accessory. The Stag’s 7.2 kW onboard charger will allow the vehicle to be charged in less than 6 hours when using Level 2 charging.

The 4WD system, activated on-demand, will enhance the Stag's off-road capability in any terrain by automatically engaging the front wheels whenever the rear wheels lose traction and by managing the power distribution between wheels assuring better stability when cornering. Additionally, Crawl mode will allow the vehicle to move slowly without using the throttle so the driver can manage the speed just by using the brakes.

The Stag’s driver-centric cockpit is developed with two innovative displays that deliver unparalleled Human machine integration, providing full command and control of the vehicle.

Sharing the user experience will be made easier than ever before by capturing and creating content with two built-in cameras and additional cameras planned to be available as accessories in the future. The Stag will come with onboard computing hardware to process video clips of the action and a special rail for additional camera mounts, making every experience a shareable one. Its unique features make it easy for the driver to interact with friends and community in real-time with access to social media and other sharing platforms using the Volcon App and a Sim Card (where cell service is available, based on the user's cellular service plan and coverage).

The main dashboard will display essential information such as speed, battery charge, driving mode, brake regeneration, and energy consumption, while the large central display will be equipped with camera view, a route planner, off-road gauges, device connectivity (where cell service is available, based on the user's cellular service plan and coverage), and info about the vehicle status, providing details for both rider and passengers.

Driver and passenger enjoyment were top of mind as the Stag’s cockpit, rear seating, and cargo area are designed to accommodate up to four people, and gear for their adventure, without compromising leg room or comfort. For additional cargo space, the rear seats will fold down to expand the cargo space to over 26 cu ft. With 1,550 lbs of payload and 2,000 lbs of max towing capacity (with towing mode selected), the Stag will be ready for a hard day’s work or exploration in the back 40.

The Stag’s suspension will include fully adjustable shocks, specially designed to ensure great handling. The batteries and motor position contribute to a low center of gravity, which significantly improves stability when cornering and offers a better ride experience in over any terrain.

High-performance BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tires come standard and are designed to enhance electric UTV vehicle performance, resulting in improved range for even more adventure.

A complete line of accessories will be available to build a machine that fits a wide variety of user needs, including half and full windshields, hard storage, soft storage, winch mounting, front bumper options, sound systems, and additional lighting.

Stag Specs

Horsepower: 125 / above 140 hp*

Torque: 265 lb-ft

Range: above 100 miles

Charge Time: less than 6 hours**

Motor: 107 kW

Battery: 42 kWh

Top Speed: 80 mph

Payload: 1,550 lbs

Bed Volume: 13.4 / 26.7*** cu-ft

Wheel Base: 121"

Vehicle Width: 64"

Towing: 2,000lbs****

Capacity: 4 people

Drivetrain: 4WD on demand

* with optional power boost

** with level 2 charging

*** with rear seats folded

**** with Tow Mode engaged

All components, having already been thoroughly tested and validated, will offer Volcon UTV buyers peace of mind and confidence in knowing the drivetrain is backed by world-class research and development. Volcon believes the Stag will deliver a unique driving experience, combining performance and excitement that only an EV can provide, with innovative technology and connectivity, and flexible utility that will make the vehicle perfect for adventure and work.

Volcon expects to begin delivering the Stag to dealers for customer purchase in Summer 2023, with Starting MSRP of $39,999.