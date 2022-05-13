Parts Unlimited names new Sales Team Development and Training manager

LeMans Corp. did not have to look far to find its new Parts Unlimited Sales Team Development and Training manager.

Greg Stilwell, who has been with the company for more than five years, has been promoted to the role. Most recently, he was Dual Regional Sales Manager for the Central Region.

Greg Stilwell

His other experience includes sales manager at the dealership level. His first motorcycle was a Triumph Bonneville in 1977. He currently rides a 2006 Springer Softail.

In his spare time, Stilwell enjoys kayaking, hunting, scuba diving, mountain biking and wood carving.