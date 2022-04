Z1R has introduced its new women’s Friske vest, where style meets comfort. The corduroy chassis is lined with an ultra-soft and comfortable sherpa fleece liner.

The vest also features adjustable zippered gussets for a custom fit, two hand warmer pockets and interior conceal and carry pockets. Parts Unlimited dealership partners - be sure your customers pick up the this vest just in time for spring and hit the road.

Suggested retail price is $89.95. Available in sizes XS-3W.