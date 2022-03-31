Yamaha Motor personnel changes announced; new Canada president

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has resolved to implement the following personnel changes, effective, April 1, 2022.

Ben Speciale, formerly deputy executive officer and senior vice president of Yamaha Motor Corp., U.S.A. and president of Siren Marine Inc., has add president of Skeeter Products, Inc. to his previous responsibilities.

From the 2016 archives... President of Yamaha Watercraft Group, Dean Burnett, at the Yamaha Watercraft Group dealer meeting in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Dean Burnett, formerly vice president of Yamaha Motor Corp., U.S.A. and president of Skeeter Products, Inc., has a new role. Burnett has been named president of Yamaha Motor Canada Ltd., and president of Yamaha Motor Finance Canada Ltd.

Congrats to both from PSB.