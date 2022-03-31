Motorcycle Safety Foundation elects board officers

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation elected board officers. Croft Long of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. was re-elected chairman; Jason Tolleson of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc., was elected vice-chairman; and Chase Rastegar of Suzuki Motor USA, LLC was elected secretary/treasurer.

"As riding increases in popularity, our work with the Motorcycle Safety Foundation has never been more important,” Long said. “The MSF strives to help every motorcycle rider realize their full potential and ride their best. I look forward to continuing to work with staff and trustees to elevate the practice and awareness of motorcycle safety in order to save lives.”

The MSF Board also welcomed two new trustees. Ryan Stiles of Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Inc. was appointed to fill the seat vacated by long-time trustee, Paul Vitrano. Brandon Wilson of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Robert Heilbron earlier this year.