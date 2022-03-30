Specialty Vehicle Institute of America elects 2022 officers; Fan represents CFMOTO

The Specialty Vehicle Institute of America Board of Trustees has elected a new slate of officers. Colin Miller of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. was elected board chair; Ryan Stiver of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. was elected vice chair; and Landon Ball of Textron Specialized Vehicles was elected secretary/treasurer.

“This is a remarkable time for outdoor recreation and SVIA provides the opportunity for our industry to collaborate and ensure that ATV riders have access to first-rate rider education and public riding areas,” Miller said.

Four additional trustees complete the board:

Alexandre Borduas of BRP, Inc.;

Russ Brenan of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.;

Michael Mitchell of Polaris Inc.;

and Chase Rastegar of Suzuki Motor USA, LLC

In addition, SVIA member company CFMOTO Powersports, Inc. is represented by Eric Fan.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing work and support of our SVIA trustees and member companies as we head into another spring and summer of ATV riding across the nation,” said Erik Pritchard, SVIA president and CEO. “Through the ATV Safety Institute, formal training about safe and responsible ATV use is available across America.”

The Specialty Vehicle Institute of America is the not-for-profit national industry association promoting the safe and responsible use of all-terrain vehicles through rider training, public awareness campaigns, and state legislation. Additionally, SVIA works to preserve access to off-road riding areas and expand riding opportunities.

Accredited by the American National Standards Institute, SVIA develops standards for the equipment, configuration and performance requirements of ATVs. Based in Irvine, California, SVIA sponsors are:

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

BRP, Inc.

CFMOTO Powersports, Inc.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

Polaris Inc.

Suzuki Motor USA, LLC

Textron Specialized Vehicles

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

