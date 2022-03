A research note provided to Powersports Business by UBS reveals expectations for January/February U.S. retail sales of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

UBS analyst Robin Farley reports in the note that looking at retail so far in Q1, “We believe Harley's US retail sales at the dealer level so far in Jan/Feb are down less than 5% from the same period in 2021. Some dealers we spoke with feel they have enough inventory, and that is not what has held back sales, in their view.”