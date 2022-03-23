BC dealers launch provincial association to serve as industry voice

Dealership owner/operators in British Columbia have banded together to form a leadership voice that pushes for best practices within the areas of dealer sales and service.

MotorcyclePowersportBC.org (MPBC) is built as a provincial leadership voice in safety, careers, and the many aspects of environmental sustainably relative to motorcycles and powersports.

The MPBC Provincial Industry Committee is chaired by Mike Skiba, owner of Greater Vancouver Powersports. He is joined by:

• Janine Francks of Daytona Motorsports

• Brendan Keys of Checkpoint Yamaha

• Malcolm Hunter of the Deeley Group

• Tony Filangieri of Imperial Motorcycles

• Jamie Emery of Action Motorcycles

• Scott Harvey of Kelowna Powersports

• Dustin Lloyd of Cycle North Powersports

“I’m excited to lead this organization, which is being built and operated by BC dealers,” Skiba said. “This idea has been a long time coming and we feel all stakeholders will benefit from a focused voice on the many issues on the table.”

The motorcycle and powersport industry is an essential part of the BC provincial economic engine, especially in recreation and tourism driven markets. Estimated to be worth well over $300 million annually, the motorcycle and powersport industry provides over 2,000 full-time jobs.

Skiba also noted two important allies in this initiative. “First, we are fortunate to have an experienced executive director in Paul McGeachie. His ongoing experience on key issues and extensive industry network is a real advantage. We are also thrilled to have the support of the Motorcycle and Moped Industry Council (MMIC) and the Canadian Off Highway Vehicle Distributors (COHV). The MMIC and COHV support is an important step in launching MPBC. It sends a positive signal to the province that MPBC has a strong national connection.”

MotorcyclePowersportBC is already active in many business areas:

Motorcycle graduated licensing program (GLP) – Reviewing the GLP is a complex landscape for both students, trainers, and provincial regulators. MPBC is ensuring their resources help advance the discussion, which ultimately make riding a safer and positive option for all British Columbians.

ICBC and RoadSafetyBC lead the rider training and insurance issues for the province, which are the framework of the industry. MPBC will be an especially important resource in this case, with their national and global OEM network helping to bring best practices from other jurisdictions.

The Vehicle Sales Authority is an integral business requirement for every dealer in BC, regarding the sale of personal use on road motor vehicles. MPBC is committed to working with the VSA around sales training and compliance for motorcycle and powersport dealers. A shared goal is developing best practices and a clear understanding for expectations and obligations for both consumers and dealers.

Careers in the motorcycle and powersport industry are growing in popularity every year. It’s an interesting, rewarding career, and a great lifestyle. MPBC supports the education programs which typically start with BCIT and the ITA, but MPBC will also be working with Skills Canada BC to develop a scholarship for motorcycle tech students in their annual provincial competition.

Off-road vehicle management and sustainable recreational economic development are at the heart of the MPBC business viewpoint. As the provincial Forest and Range Practices Act (FRPA) evolves and requires industry to communicate, consult, and coordinate their activities during the land use planning process, MPBC will again bring a provincial, national and OEM voice to the table.