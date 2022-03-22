OEM’s pricing increase coming for side-by-sides, PWC

Supply chain issues have continued to worsen with shortages and increasing costs in raw materials, labor force shortages, growing inflation, rising fuel costs, and fuel surcharges from carriers which continues to put significant pressure on manufacturing, materials and distribution costs.

Due to these issues, Kawasaki has been forced to review the pricing structure for 2022 side-by-sides and Jet Ski watercraft including MSRP as well as reviewing freight and materials surcharges on all powersports models.

Kawasaki dealers will be provided finalized pricing effective March 23, 2022.