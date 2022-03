When a Harley-Davidson dealership fit specialist celebrates his or her 1,000th bike sold, it's time for celebration. Congrats to Jeremy Shuford, senior fit specialist at Black Jack Harley-Davidson, on the accomplishment.

Check out an image of Shuford and his commemorative swag on the LinkedIn post at the link here:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jeremy-shuford-256bb7174_askforjeremy-buybikesfromjeremy-activity-6908451940985118720-gmrF