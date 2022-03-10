Suzuki Great Britain to take over airfield for Busa Bonanza

Suzuki GB and Bennetts insurance have teamed up to host an action-packed Busa Bonanza, which will take place on April 26 at Elvington Airfield and give owners the chance to ride their own Hayabusa flat-out in a run-what-you-brung-style event, as well as the opportunity to test ride the new, third generation machine.

Open to all Hayabusa owners – road legal or otherwise – attendees will be able to enjoy an unlimited number of runs and will be provided with printouts recording their speed at ½ mile and one-mile intervals. A complementary photography service will also provide free images of the day.

Those attendees will also be able to test ride the new Hayabusa, launched last year, with Suzuki bringing along a fleet of six demo machines. Available on a first come, first served basis, loanees will be required to provide their license details and a DVLA check code, or National Insurance number.

A number of modified Hayabusa drag racers will be on display and stun crowds with top-speed demo runs, while British Superbike racers Christian Iddon and Danny Kent will swap their GSX-R1000s for Hayabusas for the day. Suzuki will also display its wider product range, including the newly launched GSX-S1000GT.

Gates open at 10:30am with standard entry £5. Runway use is free for Bennetts Bike Social members, or £10 for an unlimited number of runs for non-members.

Elvington Airfield can be found near Elvington, York, YO41 4XS.