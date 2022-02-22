PSB Instagram gets Texas-sized growth surge as followers ramp up

Thanks to the support of dealership owners and staff and industry members, Powersports Business this week eclipsed 1,900 followers on Instagram.

The benchmark inched closer to 2,000 this weekend when content director Dave McMahon shared life inside the Texas Motorcycle Dealers Association annual meeting in Austin. And since we had an overnight temperature change that went from 84 degrees to 8 degrees with the change in locale, we went live on Instagram to show off the snow to our Texas pals.

Have a look by clicking the image below.