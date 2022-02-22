Polaris charging partner announced for 2023 Ranger XP Kinetic

Polaris and Mountain View, California-based Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) have announced a new partnership in the U.S and Canada. The news follows the recent launch of the Polaris 2023 Ranger XP Kinetic, which is expected to see first shipments this summer.

Polaris will sell the 40 Amp version of Wallbox’s best-selling charger worldwide, Pulsar Plus, to make it even faster for consumers to charge their electric vehicle. The smart EV charger, which has been adapted to meet the growing needs of the U.S. and Canadian markets, became a best-seller in just three months. Pulsar Plus is the smallest home charger on the market and is compatible with all EVs. Pulsar Plus 40 Amp is especially suitable for off-road vehicles, as its NEMA plug allows for more flexibility for farm and rural charging locations.

“We are excited to launch this new partnership with another innovation-led company like Polaris, and help bring the transition to electric to a completely new market segment,” said Douglas Alfaro, GM at Wallbox North America. “Our Pulsar Plus will make the transition possible for outdoor enthusiasts looking for an electric off-road adventure, with the ability to charge at home quicker to save time and get back to riding sooner.”

“This partnership enables us to provide our customers with a fast and efficient way to charge their electric vehicle when not in use. In turn, this allows them to get back to their outdoor adventures quicker and continue to ‘Think Outside,’” said Steve Eastman, president PG&A and Aftermarket at Polaris.

Pulsar Plus comes standard with Wallbox’s proprietary energy management solutions, such as Eco-Smart and Power Boost, to give Polaris customers increased control and flexibility over their charging.

Wallbox chargers will be available for Polaris customers to pre-order in late spring through Polaris dealerships or on Polaris.com.