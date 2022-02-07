Can-Am wins UTV King of the Hammers for third year in a row

Kyle Chaney’s victory at the 2022 Can-Am UTV King of the Hammers marked the third in a row for the Can-Am Maverick X3 at the toughest single-day race in the world. ©BRP 2022

Continuing a recurring theme in off-road races all over the world, Can-Am racer Kyle Chaney crossed the finish line first in the Maverick X3 at the 2022 Can-Am UTV King of the Hammers over the weekend in California. Chaney’s victory was the second in a row for him, and the third in a row for a Can-Am driver at the event, which is considered the toughest single-day race in the world. Following closely behind Chaney were Can-Am drivers Hunter Miller and Paul Wolff, locking in a third podium sweep in a row for Can-Am.

“It’s awesome to be the back-to-back champion at King of the Hammers,” Chaney said. “That was one of the toughest races I have ever done. We broke a winch and I thought our day was done, but we ended up working out of it and coming through. It was awesome and I feel great!”

Chaney finished with a time of 4:26:02.193, while Miller finished in 4:46:33.753 and Wolff was at 4:58:05.775.

Only about 30 of the 124 entered UTVs finished the race in the nine-hour time limit.

In addition to the outstanding performance from Can-Am drivers in the UTV PRO Modified Class, Can-Am driver Cody Miller finished eighth in the 4400 Unlimited Class race on Saturday, Feb. 5. Miller took his Can-Am Maverick X3 up against fully modified vehicles that are not limited by tire size, engine or chassis design. Despite overwhelming size differences between the UTVs and the unlimited class vehicles, Cody Miller put up a fight with his impressive top-10 finish.

The year 2022 also marked the first year for the King of the Hammers Can-Am UTV Grudge Match. In this format, the top 20 finishers of the UTV competition are invited to compete in a four-lap race held on the UTV qualifying course. Can-Am team racer Brian Deegan and co-driver Terry Madden crossed the finish line in first place.