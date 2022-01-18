SpinCar unveils conversational AI capabilities for dealers

SpinCar has announced the expansion of its Sales AI product into specialty vehicle markets. SpinCar’s industry-leading conversational AI solution delivers automated shopper communication via SMS text and email for specialty dealers of every vehicle type and size, including powersports, marine, RV, commercial trucking and machinery and heavy equipment.

SpinCar’s Sales AI platform responds instantly to online inquiries 24 hours a day, engaging shoppers in personalized, human-like text and email conversations. Sales AI optimizes shopper engagement and lead conversion rates by ensuring complete and consistent follow-up for every digital lead that is submitted to a specialty dealer.

Through direct integrations with dealer CRM systems, Sales AI is able to deliver VIN-specific responses as well as automated showroom appointment scheduling and reminders. The platform improves sales and internet marketing team efficiency by increasing engagement rates and handing off ready-to-buy shoppers to sales personnel. Specialty vehicle dealership personal using the platform are able to focus their efforts on nurturing the highest-value leads and closing deals.

As the vehicle shopping journey continues to move online and labor shortages persist, specialty retailers need more efficient and cost-effective solutions to engage and nurture inbound leads. By tailoring machine learning (ML) algorithms and Natural Language Processing (NLP) models to the needs of specialty vehicle retailers and shoppers, SpinCar’s Sales AI platform is now able to deliver personalized responses specifically related to specialty vehicles.

“The demand for instant gratification and always-on communication is increasing exponentially - particularly for highly emotional, less utilitarian purchases like recreational powersports vehicles, RVs and marine craft,” said Devin Daly, SpinCar co-founder and CEO. “With Sales AI, dealers can immediately respond to every inquiry, even during off-hours, with an engaging and personalized conversational experience. The automated follow-up and integrated appointment scheduling capabilities drive staff productivity and operational efficiency, which is so critical to specialty dealer performance. The combination of conversational AI technology and enhanced digital merchandising offers an unbeatable foundation for results, and we’re excited to make these next-generation capabilities available to specialty retailers.”

SpinCar's Jim Jabaay provided PSB staff with an early look at Sales AI.