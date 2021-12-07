Vitrano stepping down as MIC board chair; Boderman elected new chair

The Motorcycle Industry Council has unveiled new officers for its board of directors and the results of the 2021 board election.

Paul Vitrano

The Motorcycle Industry Council has unveiled new officers for its board of directors and the results of the 2021 board election. Chuck Boderman, vice president, General Administration Business Unit, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., assumes the chairmanship after Paul Vitrano, senior assistant general counsel, Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Inc., steps down. Vitrano will be joining the executive leadership team of a new company operating the GEM and Taylor-Dunn businesses being divested by Polaris. Bill Jenkins, senior vice president of sales and operations for Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., was elected vice chair. Jim Woodruff, CEO of National Powersport Auctions remains the board’s secretary/treasurer.

“I have been honored to have been affiliated with the MIC, in various capacities, for over 20 years,” Vitrano said. “I am proud that the MIC has been and remains the organization to which the industry turns when there is a significant challenge, like the lead ban or COVID restrictions – or opportunity, like fostering collaboration between OEMs, the aftermarket and dealers or growing ridership. I wish the board and the staff the best as they carry on this legacy.”

“I’m honored to have the confidence of my fellow board members to fill the role of chair of the board for the Motorcycle Industry Council, and I look forward to helping our industry meet the opportunities of the 21st century,” Boderman said. “On behalf of the board, I want to thank Paul Vitrano for his leadership and numerous contributions through his storied tenure, first as MIC outside counsel, then as staff, and finally as board chair for four years. Paul oversaw a tremendous period of change for the association, most notably leading the board’s market expansion efforts. His leadership and friendship will be missed across our industry.”

“We are indebted to Paul for his leadership and drive, which have helped us to this pivotal time in our history, expanding our Ride With Us market expansion effort. It is a privilege to serve on the board as vice chair to help usher in this period of growth for our industry,” Jenkins said.

ACROSS THE INDUSTRY

Concurrent with Vitrano's departure from the MIC Board is his resignation from the American Motorcyclist Association Board of Directors.

"Paul has been an invaluable member of our Executive Committee and we will miss his contributions," said AMA Board Chair Russ Ehnes. "He leaves behind a legacy of remarkable achievements in powersports, which have advanced not only the industry as a whole, but also our motorcycling community.”

MIC ELECTION RESULTS

The results of the 2021 board elections also concluded with Robin Hartfiel, editor of Dealernews, Rod Lopusnak, general manager of Triumph Motorcycles America, and Woodruff reelected for additional two-year terms.

“This is a pivotal time for the powersports industry,” Woodruff said. “The MIC and its members play a crucial role and I am thankful for the opportunity to serve a fourth term on the MIC board and continuing my contributions as secretary/treasurer.”

“It is an honor to be reelected to this board of amazing industry leaders,” Lopusnak said. “Now it’s my turn to give back to our incredible industry that has given me so much, both personally and professionally, especially as we are all faced with unique challenges which we have not seen before.”

"The past two years have been a wild ride, but the work is just getting started as we address the ridership initiative, the EV revolution, a radically changed business landscape, legislative issues, land use, and a host of concerns that impact the entire powersports industry," Hartfiel concludes. "I am honored to continue serving on the MIC Board for another term and looking forward to advancing our industry in a post-pandemic era."

Chuck Boderman