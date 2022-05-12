First-time riders can hop on a bike at Overland Expos

Building on the first-year success of the Motorcycle Industry Council’s Ride With Us market expansion program, the MIC is bringing Ride With Us Moto Intros to the West, Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, and East Overland Expo shows.

“We had an overwhelmingly positive response last year to our Ride With Us initiative and we are looking to bring the Moto Intro experience to even more people this year,” said Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion, MIC. “There is nothing quite like experiencing your first dirt bike and our Moto Intro coaches help create a fun, pressure-free environment, giving everyone the opportunity to try.”

Moto Intro is for those who have never ridden a motorcycle or scooter before. Motorcycle Safety Foundation-certified coaches guide new riders through basic motorcycle controls and their first ride experience. This activation will be a part of Overland Expos this summer and fall, including:

Flagstaff, Arizona: May 20-22 (Overland Expo West)

Redmond, Oregon: July 8-10 (Overland Expo Pacific Northwest)

Loveland, Colorado: August 26-28 (Overland Expo Mountain West)

Arrington, Virginia: October 7-9 (Overland Expo East)

“The Ride With Us Program is a great fit for Overlanders. MIC provides all the gear, bikes, and coaches, giving our attendees yet another way to experience an adventure,” said Eva Rupert, Motorcycle Community Coordinator for Overland Expo. “Our events focus on education and preparing people for their travels. These Moto Intros, which give our attendees their first dirt bike ride and help them explore the possibilities on two wheels, are perfect for our audience.”

The Ride With Us Moto Intro experience will be free to Overland Expo attendees, tickets are available at Overland Expo — The World's Premier Event Series for Adventure Travel Enthusiasts. Participants must be 18 years of age or older, or 16 years old with parental permission, with a current, valid driver’s license. Participants should also be able to ride a bicycle.

The rider journey continues online at RideWithUs.com with information and resources on next steps and specifics on rider education and training, including the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic RiderCourse, the licensing course offered in 46 states and throughout the U.S. military.