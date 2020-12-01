BRP appoints two new independent board members

The Board of Directors of BRP Inc. has announced the appointment of Katherine (Kathy) Kountze and Ernesto M. Hernández to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“I’m pleased to welcome Kathy and Ernesto to BRP’s Board of Directors. Their extensive expertise and experiences in complementary industries will be great assets to the BRP board as we continue to execute on our strategy to grow in existing and new businesses and markets,” said José Boisjoli, Chairman of the Board and CEO.

Kountze is currently the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Eversource Energy, a $8 billion publicly traded company in the US, and has led significant upgrades, implementations, integrations and shifts in technology strategy. Prior to her current position, Kountze was the Vice President and CIO for The United Illuminating Company. Her experience in overseeing the development and implementation of major, innovative IT strategies and solutions in organizations will support BRP’s ongoing technological advances.

Hernández is the former President and Managing Director of General Motors, Mexico. He has a well-rounded profile with a deep understanding of product engineering, manufacturing, planning, program management, sales, marketing and aftersales in Mexico, Central America, Caribbean and the US. Mr. Hernández’ 40+ years of solid track record in the automotive industry and his knowledge of the US and Latin American markets will be highly beneficial to BRP.

The Board considers that both Kountze and Hernández are “independent directors” within the meaning of applicable securities regulations.