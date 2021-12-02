Triumph celebrates 1 million bikes off Hinckley factory line (video)

Hand in hand with the announcement of plans to celebrate next year’s 120th anniversary of the most iconic British motorcycle brand in the world, Triumph unveils the landmark millionth Hinckley Triumph produced.

The Millionth Triumph of The Modern Era

Triumph has reached a historic milestone in its modern era with the reveal of the millionth motorcycle built since the brand’s return in 1990. Unveiled at Triumph’s Global Headquarters in Hinckley by Nick Bloor, CEO, in front of the UK team, the millionth Triumph is a bespoke custom painted model of Triumph’s incredibly successful Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

Launched in 2019 the Tiger 900 Rally Pro provides a perfect demonstration of Triumph’s world leading design, engineering, and production capability. This is courtesy of its class defining character, capability, quality, and attention to detail – attributes shared by all of Triumph’s modern line-up

With its sophisticated custom silver paint scheme and one millionth graphics, this very special milestone motorcycle will be displayed in Triumph’s stand at this year’s Motorcycle Live show at the NEC and then on show in Triumph’s Factory Visitor Experience* in a new, specially created 120-year anniversary display.

“Everyone at Triumph is incredibly proud to have played a part in achieving such a momentous moment in the modern history of this iconic brand. Over the 31 years since we re-launched Triumph with a new line of British designed motorcycles in Cologne in 1990, we have shared so many great moments with our fans across the world. From returning to the TT champions arena, to entering the MotoGP™ paddock with our Moto2™ Engine partnership, to supporting the biggest global riding event and its great cause for health and wellbeing with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, to mention only a few. Triumph’s success has always stemmed from the passion and commitment we share with our riders.”

“Whilst the last year has been challenging for all of us, this passion and commitment has driven Triumph to even greater heights, including the successful entry into new categories with the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660.”

“Over the last three decades Triumph has maintained sustained and significant investment in our people, our partners and our in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, in order to grow the reach and reputation of this iconic British brand. This investment in home grown talent, both in the UK and around the world, matched by the passion we share with our riders for delivering the complete and perfect motorcycle, has seen the brand go from strength to strength, achieving the most successful year in the brand’s entire 120-year history.’’

‘’Furthermore, we are committed to taking the brand to even greater heights, and with the forthcoming launch of our brand new Tiger 1200, new competition MX and Enduro motorcycles, plus our strategic partnership with Bajaj to create smaller capacity bikes, I am delighted to say that the future for Triumph and its fans across the world will be just as exciting and rich as the last 30 years has been,’’ Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO.

Celebrating 120 Years of the Most Successful British Motorcycle Brand

Encompassing millions of passionate fans who share the same obsession for motorcycling, Triumph announces their plans to celebrate in 2022 the landmark 120-year anniversary of this iconic British motorcycle brand.

The very first production Triumph motorcycle went on sale to the public in April 1902, starting one of the world’s richest and most exciting brand stories; a story that has gone on to encompass countless legendary motorcycles, and playing a significant role in shaping the motorcycle world we enjoy today.

Triumph’s modern era began in 1990 with a completely original range of motorcycles designed and built in a brand new, state-of-the-art factory at Hinckley.

In the three decades since, Triumph has built and sold more motorcycles than at any previous time in its history through an international network of more than 700 dealers in 57 countries.

And despite recent challenges, the passion for Triumph shared around the world by owners, riders, fans, and dealers has made the last 12 months the most successful ever, with more than 75,000 bikes registered globally, equating £650 million ($877 million USD) in motorcycle sales.

Triumph represents the very pinnacle of Great British design and engineering, with a line-up of world-beating bikes spanning multiple genres from adventure to roadsters to modern classics, each delivering Triumph’s renowned reputation for class-leading handling, finish and detailing, and original, authentic design.

Today Triumph operates across five manufacturing facilities, all managed and led by the global headquarters in Hinckley, Leicestershire, where every Triumph is conceived, prototyped, and tested in Triumph’s center of design excellence by our in-house team. The most recent addition to Hinckley’s impressive infrastructure is an all-new UK assembly plant, built to enhance Triumph’s global manufacturing flexibility and complement the existing multi-million-pound paint shop and rapid prototyping facilities.

A truly global operation, Triumph has 13 sales and marketing offices around the world, manufacturing and production facilities located in Thailand, where the company has its own casting, injection-molding, machining and assembly facilities, and plants in India and Brazil, which assemble bikes destined for local markets.

Triumph’s Factory Visitor Experience* at Hinckley opened in 2018 and invites visitors to get a taste of Triumph’s manufacturing expertise as well as showcases the most important collection of motorcycles from the iconic British firm’s past and present.

From January 2022 Triumph will invite fans from all over the world to join the factory in celebrating the pure spirit of motorcycling, in a series of stories, meet-ups and special events throughout the year. Keep an eye out for more details to come in the new year.

*The Triumph Factory Visitor Experience is free to visit. It is located at Triumph’s HQ in Hinckley, England and is open daily Wednesday through Sunday, from 10am - 4.30pm.