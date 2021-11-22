KTM celebrates progress of all-new $50 million North America Group HQ

The success stories just keep rolling in the days following the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta. We are thrilled to see such great news coming from KTM North America Group, which offered strong support of the conference in Year 1. Many current and future KTM dealers in attendance at Accelerate will be eager to visit the new digs.

Here's all you need to know from Murietta.

KTM North America, Inc. celebrated progress of its all-new $50 million North American Group Headquarters project on Wednesday with an exclusive event held at the new building site in Murrieta, California.

Stefan Pierer, KTM AG CEO

With local and regional dignitaries on-site, along with members of the press and global racing athletes from KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS, attendees were treated to an exclusive first-look at the project’s 150,000 square-foot plans, which include amenities for over 300 world-class employees. The three-building campus is set to include corporate offices, state-of-the-art technical and warehouse spaces, and the company’s world-renown racing departments for all three brands.

Additionally, the very first brick laying ceremony was conducted by KTM’s Global and North America Board of Directors, a significant moment in the history of Murrieta and U.S. motorcycling, as KTM AG CEO, Stefan Pierer, was in attendance.

John Hinz, CEO, KTM North America, Inc.

“It’s a very exciting and emotional day for me. Exactly 30 years ago, I started on a very small scale in the U.S. with a total of 12 people and now we are by far the biggest European motorcycle producer and we are employing 5,000 people. The key success factor behind it, I can tell you, is racing. Racing is basically the driving force that we created throughout the 30 years and it brings us to this — the biggest single investment I ever did — with a $50 million project here in the U.S. It’s also a new target for everybody and it’s really a great moment. Now, let’s look ahead and let’s set up new targets for the future,” Pierer said during his welcome speech.

John Hinz, CEO, KTM North America, Inc. added, “Our group of brands have an incredibly storied history here in the U.S. and in North America, and we are honored to carry this legacy forward into the next generation. This celebration marks another incredible milestone in our history with this new campus, which is an incredible tool for us to deliver our service to our dealers as they truly are the lifeblood of our company. To commit to an investment like this requires bravery, and I want to thank Mr. Pierer and the Board of Directors for their continued commitment to the business here in the U.S. and in North America. Our goal is to grow the sport of motorcycling and the sport of bicycling, and these new buildings are going to be an incredible asset to continue delivering that service to our dealers across America.”

With global headquarters based in Mattighofen, Austria, KTM is Europe’s leading high-performance street and offroad sport motorcycle manufacturer that has been an active player in the ever-growing North American market since 1967. Since the acquisition of further brands such as Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2013 and GASGAS Motorcycles in 2020, KTM has witnessed a significant increase in demand for two-wheelers across the globe and now with PIERER Mobility’s incorporation of the fast growing E-bike sector, the company looks ahead to a bright future in sustainable two-wheel transportation.

