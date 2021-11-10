Accelerate Conference presenters offer economic outlook, pre-owned inventory insights

The first day of the Accelerate Conference held in the International ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta Georgia offered five separate seminars to those in attendance.

The latter half of day one featured keynote speaker Elliot Eisenberg, PhD, who offered his “bowtie expertise” into current macroeconomic conditions such as GDP growth, interest rates, unemployment, inflation, currency movements, the health of the housing market and real estate, demographics, energy prices, household behavior, wage growth, income inequality, automobile sales and more, while then tying it all back to how those things might impact or influence the powersports industry operating environment.

”The economy is fine!” he proclaimed as he hopped down from the stage into the crowd to speak with the audience. His offbeat presentation included anecdotes and outright jokes that kept the crowd entertained for more than an hour. “People want to buy things, but you need to give them a reason to do it,” he said.

As an additional cherry on top of knowledge for those in attendance, the day ended with National Powersports Auctions (NPA) VP of Sales Mike Murray offering insight into the key purposes of pre-owned inventory, including how to capitalize on trade-ins by properly determining a vehicle's Actual Cash Value (ACV) and how the commitment to pre-owned can increase your ROI.

“There are willing and ready riders out there, and pre-owned is just another way to begin that relationship,” explained Murray to the crowd. “

Keynote speaker Elliot Eisenberg during his presentation at the Accelerate Conference.