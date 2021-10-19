All-electric UTV partners with tier one automotive supplier

Volcon, the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, has announced a new partnership with a tier one design firm that services Jeep, Dodge, Ford, GM, Nissan and Toyota. Powersports Business will be revealing 2020 side-by-sides sales data and 2021 projects Nov. 8-10 at the Accelerate Conference in Atlanta. Join us in Atlanta by registering today: https://powersportsbusinessaccelerate.com/.

Here’s the Volcon scoop from the company's headquarters in Austin:

AUSTIN, Texas (October 18, 2021) – Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced that it has partnered with Martin Technologies as the brand races toward completion of their innovative electric side-by-side UTV, the Stag.

Martin Technologies will bring automotive-industry expertise to the Volcon side-by-side project by providing chassis and peripheral component development for the all-electric UTV, including working with Volcon on the battery, power electronics systems, vehicle integration methodologies, and new eSPDM Smart Wiring Technology.

Volcon has announced they will be producing two side-by-side models, the Stag and the Beast. The Stag will be first, developed alongside Martin Technologies. The larger 4x4 Beast will follow in late 2023.

“Quality, safety, reliability, and overall performance are core to our design philosophy, which is why we chose to partner with Martin Technologies,” said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon ePowersports. “Volcon’s aim is to produce a best-in-class UTV which exceeds customer expectations. To accomplish that, we’re partnering with Martin Technologies, a tier one automotive supplier. Martin will assist with chassis and component development, allowing us to create category defining, 100% electric UTVs focused on quality, durability, performance, and overall capability.”

With Volcon’s first product, the two-wheeled, off-road Grunt now shipping to customers, Volcon is expanding its product offering into the four-wheel, off-road UTV sector with the Stag.

With the UTV market topping $7.1 billion in 2017 and an expected CAGR of 6.7% there is great potential for an electric alternative to what is currently an exclusively gas-powered market. The Stag is expected to offer up to 150 miles of range, a high torque motor and a wide variety of configurations. The near-silent drivetrain coupled with stellar range will allow new and unique exploration for hunting, fishing, recreation and work in a way that has never been possible before.

Detroit-area based Martin Technologies both engineers and manufactures products in industries ranging from automotive to marine and aerospace, with research & development and prototyping competencies. Martin in recent years has grown in the segments of EV (electric vehicle) propulsion and brings nearly three-decades worth of experience working with Tier One automotive manufacturers.

Advertisement

“This is our chance to work with Volcon, the only 100% electric off-road brand to create the greatest UTV ever built,” said Harold Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Technologies. “We feel the Stag’s market is the perfect place to prove the toughness and reliability of our EV technologies and Smart Wiring Systems, and we look forward to working with Volcon to help them build what we believe will become best-in-class off-road fully electric UTVs.”