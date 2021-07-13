Harley-Davidson introduces LiveWire ONE

Harley-Davidson has introduced the LiveWire ONE – an electric motorcycle launching at $21,999 and available to order through select LiveWire dealers. The LiveWire ONE targets the best experience for the urban rider, with personality and soul, according to the announcement. Powersports Business previously reported on Harley-Davidson’s decision to launch LiveWire as its own all-electric brand.

Features of the LiveWire ONE include:

* Smooth power from the electric motor that can produce 100% of its rated torque instantly

* Fast-charging: Recharge DC Fast Charge 0 to 100% in 60 minutes/0 to 80% in 45 minutes

* Far range: 146 miles of city range, capable of traveling beyond the urban grid

* Advanced rider systems and a six-axis IMU tracks and anticipates change

With evolved software and hardware, LiveWire ONE builds on the experience of the original LiveWire and reflects the new identity of the LiveWire brand.

"As part of The Hardwire Strategy, we made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric. We recognized the pioneering spirit and brand value in LiveWire for our community and took the decision to evolve the original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated EV brand,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson in the announcement. “Today’s LiveWire ONE builds on the DNA of Harley-Davidson but with the electric focus and ambition of the new LiveWire brand. Harley-Davidson and LiveWire will continue to rewrite the motorcycle rulebook and we are excited about this next chapter in our legacy.”