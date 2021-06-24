New dealership in U.K. sets the bar

The newest dealership to open in England, with an investment of 5 million pounds ($6.98 million), is taking powersports retailing to a new level, according to a report on TheBusinessDesk.com.

Drop the Hammer, owned by Ben Gould and Neil Worsley, opened in May and “aims to establish itself as the UK’s leading powersports retailer.”

It offers all segments in its 20,000 square-foot megastore in the greater Manchester area. Among the brands being carried are BRP, KTM, Husqvarna, Honda, GasGas, Quadzilla, Zero and Centurion.

Gould spent 10 years as a dealership owner in Derbyshire.

Click here to read the article.