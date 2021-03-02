Norton hired as manager for Triumph America

Triumph Motorcycles America has named Jack Norton as its new marketing communications manager. Norton is an experienced marketing professional with an extensive background overseeing integrated marketing campaigns in the private, public and non-profit sectors.

Norton is a U.S. Marine Corps Officer with more than 13 years of service. While in this capacity, he developed communications plans for recruiting campaigns, including one that debuted during the 2018 Super Bowl. He has also previously served at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation as the communications director. He most recently oversaw public relations and media outreach for the largest independent relocation firm in North America.

Jack Norton

Norton will bring his valuable professional skills to this newly created position, where he will oversee the owned and paid media communications channels for Triumph Motorcycles America. Associated responsibilities will be management of the web, social, CRM and advertising strategies.

Norton has recently relocated from Virginia to his home state of Georgia to join the Triumph Motorcycles America team in Atlanta.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com