NPA parent Copart reports Q2 fiscal 2021 financial results

Dallas-based Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) on Thursday reported financial results for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2021. Copart is the parent company of National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

For the three months ended Jan. 31, 2021, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $617.0 million, $307.5 million, and $193.4 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $41.9 million, or 7.3%; an increase in gross profit of $47.6 million, or 18.3%; and an increase in net income of $24.7 million, or 14.7%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.81 compared to $0.71 last year, an increase of 14.1%.

For the six months ended Jan. 31, 2021, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $1.2 billion, $604.3 million, and $393.7 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $80.4 million, or 7.1%; an increase in gross profit of $89.5 million, or 17.4%; and an increase in net income of $6.8 million, or 1.8%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the six months were $1.64 compared to $1.62 last year, an increase of 1.2%.

Excluding the impact of discrete income tax items, foreign currency-related gains and losses, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended Jan. 31, 2021 and 2020, were $0.80, and $0.64, respectively, which was an increase of 25.0%.

Excluding the impact of discrete income tax items, foreign currency-related gains and losses, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the six months ended Jan. 31, 2021 and 2020, were $1.58, and $1.29, respectively, which was an increase of 22.5%.