2021 marks the 15th year of Team Dunlop Elite, one of the most successful amateur motocross support programs in history. This year, five Team Dunlop Elite riders have graduated out of the program and are on their way toward their professional racing debut, including nine-year member Ryder DiFrancesco, plus longtime members Daxton Bennick, Logan Best, Gavin Towers and Mikayla Nielsen. They will join the ranks of other Team Dunlop Elite alumni, including Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Adam Cianciarulo, Blake Baggett, Chase Sexton, Austin Forkner, Max Vohland and many more.

This year, joining the Team Dunlop Elite 8 rider crew is Kyleigh Stallings. She will line up with returning Elite team riders Drew Adams, Casey Cochran, Haiden Deegan, Seth Dennis, Ryder Ellis, Kade Johnson and Eidan Steinbrecher.

Dunlop’s support of amateur motocross racing is unsurpassed in the U.S. In 2020 alone, riders chose Dunlop’s Geomax tires to win 32 titles at the Loretta Lynn’s amateur nationals, 84 titles at Mini O’s, 37 titles at Ponca City, and 32 titles at RCSX.

“We are honored that so many riders choose to use Dunlop motorcycle tires, at all levels” said Rob Fox, Amateur Motocross Support Manager. “These top eight riders really stood out for us in 2020 and we know they will represent Dunlop the best way possible just like all the graduates have. With over 27 Team Dunlop Elite alumni currently racing at the pro level, it really proves how strong our program has been over the last 15 years!”