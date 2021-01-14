King Of The Baggers expands to five rounds for 2021

The King of the Baggers debut at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in November was a success, and as a result it will return in 2021 with a five round series held in conjunction with the 2021 MotoAmerica HONOS Superbike Series.

The series, which adds fuel to the fire of one of the oldest rivalries in motorsport in Harley-Davidson vs. Indian, will begin at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, from April 30 to May 2, in Braselton, Georgia, and will conclude September 17-19 with the MotoAmerica season finale at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. In between will be rounds at Road America, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

While the debut of the King of the Baggers was an invitational, the 2021 series will be wide-open to all qualified AMA license holders with championship points being tallied at every round and a National Champion to be crowned at season’s end.

“The MotoAmerica King of the Baggers debut race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca went better than we even dreamed of,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey in the announcement. “We know there are plenty of Bagger fans out there as our videos of the debut Laguna event were watched by millions. Having five races gives us the opportunity to bring King of the Baggers to fans in several different areas of the country. We’ve also opted to make the series open to any qualified racer, which should bring new teams and new bike builds to the series from the aftermarket and motorcycle dealers who specialize in baggers.”

The debut of the King of the Baggers was won by S&S Indian’s Tyler O’Hara over Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Gillim with Roland Sands Designs-backed Frankie Garcia finishing third on his Indian.

For information on King of the Baggers technical regulations can be found HERE, while registration information can be found HERE.

The 2021 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Series Schedule is below:

* April 30-May 2 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia

* June 11-13 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

*July 9-11 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California

*August 13-15 at Pittsburgh Int’l Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania

* September 17-19 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama

