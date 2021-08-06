RideNow sells 13,080 units in Q2, RumbleOn reports

For the second quarter of 2021, RideNow sold 13,080 units and generated $268.2 million of total revenue, RumbleOn revealed as it announced financial results for three months ended June 30, 2021.

“RumbleOn continued to execute in the second quarter, with gross margin expansion outpacing our 100% year-over-year revenue growth,” said CEO Marshall Chesrown. “Not only are we hard at work on the pending business combination with RideNow, but we delivered across our strategic priorities. We continued to add new dealers to RumbleOn.com and have over 60,000 new, used and private party listings on our site today. And, with over 500 dealers using our services and our B2B functionality with more dealers in the pipeline to be onboarded, we are seeing strong demand and remain confident in our strategy to offer virtual inventory, quality leads and services to dealers nationwide.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total vehicle unit sales was 5,711, a 55% increase from 3,694 in Q2 2020, a 63% increase from 3,500 in Q1 2021

Powersports unit sales was 2,411, up 181% from 859 units in Q2 2020, up 140% from 1,006 units in Q1 2021

Automotive unit sales was 3,300, up 16% from 2,835 units in Q2 2020, up 32% from 2,494 units in Q1 2021

Total revenue was $168.3 million, a 100% increase from $84.3 million in Q2 2020, a 61% increase from $104.3 million in Q1 2021

Powersports revenue was $28.0 million, up 233% from $8.4 million in Q2 2020, up 157% from $10.9 million in Q1 2021

Automotive revenue was $127.3 million, up 86% from $68.3 million in Q2 2020, up 51% from $84.1 million in Q1 2021

Transportation and vehicle logistics revenue was $13.1 million, up 71% from $7.7 million in Q2 2020, up 40% from $9.3 million in Q1 2021

Total gross profit was $19.5 million, for a total gross margin of 11.6%, up from 10.0% in Q2 2020, up from 10.7% in Q1 2021. Gross profit for our vehicle distribution business was $17.1 million or 11.0% gross margin, up 157% from $6.6 million in Q2 2020, up 86% from $9.2 million in Q1 2021.

Gross profit per vehicle was $2,998, up from $1,802 in Q2 2020, and up from $2,626 in Q1 2021

Powersports gross profit per powersport vehicle sold was $2,886, up from $994 in Q2 2020, down from $2,961 in Q1 2021

Automotive gross profit per automotive vehicle sold was $3,081, up from $2,046 in Q2 2020 and up from $2,490 in Q1 2021

Sales, General and Administrative Expenses was $18.1 million, or 10.8% of revenue, down from 13.2% of revenue in Q2 2020, down from 12.9% of revenue in Q1 2021

Advertising and Marketing expense was $2.0 million as compared to $0.5 million in Q2 2020 and $1.6 million in Q1 2021

Technology development expense was $0.4 million as compared to $0.2 million in Q2 2020 and $0.4 million with Q1 2021

General and Administrative expense was $6.3 million as compared to $4.2 million in Q2 2020 and $3.8 million in Q1 2021

Operating income was $0.8 million, compared to $2.4 million in Q2 2020, which included $5.6 million of insurance proceeds related to the tornado damage in March 2020, and an improvement from an operating income of $(2.8) million in Q1 2021

Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million based on net income of ($3.4) million.

As of June 30, 2021, RumbleOn had $28.0 million in cash, including $3.0 million in restricted cash and has over $9.2 million available on current lines of credit. The company recently received over $3.1 million in additional insurance proceeds that will be reflected in Q3 2021 financials.

Transaction Update and Outlook

On Friday, July 30, 2021, RumbleOn announced that its stockholders approved the proposed business combination with RideNow at the Special Meeting of Stockholders. The business combination is expected to close very soon subject to the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions.

RumbleOn is providing certain preliminary Q2 2021 financial results for RideNow and will file full financial results with the SEC in the coming days. For the second quarter of 2021, RideNow sold 13,080 units and generated $268.2 million of total revenue. Net Income was $54.5 million, which included $19 million of forgiveness of its PPP loan debt. Exclusive of the debt forgiveness, RideNow’s net income would have been $35.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the debt forgiveness, was $36.8 million in the quarter.

Together, the combined company will have a dominant position in a $100+ billion powersports market. The only Omnichannel platform in powersports will enable the combined company to reach more consumers in a secularly growing - yet still highly fragmented market, that is benefitting from changing consumer behavior. The transaction is expected to propel revenue growth and drive meaningful cost synergies, leading to improved monetization and margin expansion.

The company remains very confident in its full year 2021 guidance for the combined company. Assuming a combination as of Jan. 1, 2021, RumbleOn expects combined company revenue in a range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $110.0 million to $115.0 million.

Given the pending business combination with RideNow, RumbleOn will not be providing standalone guidance for the third quarter.

“As we announce these outstanding results and work toward closing our transformative transaction with RideNow, we are reminded of the unexpected and sudden passing of Steve Berrard, our co-founder, CFO and dear friend. RumbleOn would not be in the position it is today without his tremendous knowledge, experience, and contributions. Steve’s legacy lives on in our work at RumbleOn. I am so proud of the entire RumbleOn team for stepping up, supporting each other, and committing to our vision each and every day and delivering another quarter of strong results,” concluded Chesrown.