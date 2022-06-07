Harley-Davidson Road Glides go 1-2 at King of the Baggers Road America

There was lots of dealership love crossing the finish line in the King of the Baggers race on Sunday in Wisconsin. Travis and Kyle Wyman, who placed 1-2, are the sons of Kim Wyman, owner of Harv’s Harley-Davidson in Macedon, N.Y., and grew up around Harley-Davidson and flat track racing.

Full scoop from the track…

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory rider Travis Wyman led his brother Kyle across the finish line in a 1-2 sweep of the top positions in the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers race on Sunday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Kyle and Travis Wyman are the sons of Kim Wyman, owner of Harv’s Harley-Davidson in Macedon, N.Y. and grew up around Harley-Davidson and flat track racing.

It was the first win in the King of the Baggers series for Travis Wyman, who started the rain-delayed race from the front row aboard a race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide. Travis passed for the lead on the second lap of the four-lap race and crossed the finish line 0.942 seconds ahead of Kyle.

“This is really an emotional win for me,” said Travis Wyman. “I’ve never won a race on a Harley. It means so much to win here in Harley-Davidson’s back yard in front of all these fans and people from the factory who stuck out the day in the rain. I was really nervous at the start because the dry line on the track was so narrow, but as the race progressed, I felt more and more confident in the bike, especially in the middle sections where I was able to pass. The hard work of the entire Harley-Davidson factory team made this possible.”

Kyle Wyman was the fast qualifier for the race, setting a new Road America class record on Saturday of 2:22.701 on the 4.0-mile, 14-turn course. Following the Sunday morning warm-up session he was bumped back to fourth position on the race starting grid as the team was penalized for a technical infraction due to loose bolts on an external cover.

By the time the race began about 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, the rain had ended and the racing line on the track was dry. Travis passed Tyler O’Hara for second place on lap 2 and then took the lead from Jeremy McWilliams on lap 3. From there Travis put his head down and opened a gap on the field. Kyle Wyman passed O’Hara and McWilliams as well but could not catch his brother. Kyle Wyman posted not only the fastest lap of the race at a 2:24.50, but the fastest lap of any class on the day.

“This feels as good as a win for me,” said Kyle Wyman, the defending King of the Baggers champion. “This is great for the team because while Travis might have joined the team in the middle of last year, everyone has been working equally as hard to make Travis as comfortable on his Road Glide as I am on mine. Today Travis out-rode all of us and showed some real courage in these mixed conditions.”

The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles. Harley-Davidson Factory Team Road Glide motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines.

After four of seven rounds on the 2022 Mission King of the Baggers series, Travis Wyman is in third place in the series standings with 66 points. Kyle Wyman is fourth with 61 points. O’Hara leads with 74 points, with McWilliams second with 67 points.

The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory team returns to the track July 8-10 at the Geico Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey at Laguna Seca Raceway, Salinas, Calif.

MotoAmerica King of the Bagger Race Results – Road America

1. Travis Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson

2. Kyle Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson

3. Jeremy McWilliams (Ind) Mission Foods/S&S Cycle

4. Tyler O’Hara (Ind) Mission Foods/S&S Cycle

5. Taylor Knapp (H-D) Vance & Hines Racing

6. James Rispoli (H-D) Vance & Hines Racing

7. Cory West (Ind) Saddlemen

8. Ben Carlson (H-D) Suburban Motors

9. Scott Beal (Ind) Mad Monkey Motorsports

10. Andrew Lee (H-D) Big Bear Performance