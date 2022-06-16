2022 Dealer of the Year named by Snowmobile Hall of Fame

As part of the induction of the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame Class, the organization selects an annual Snowmobile Dealer of the Year. The award in sponsored in part by PSB sibling magazine, Snow Goer.

The winner for the 2022 class is Track Side out of Eagle River, Wisconsin. A snowmobile dealership named Track Side can hardly be known by any other name when considering its geographic location - only a few hundred feet from the Start/Finish line of the famed World Championship Derby Track.

Under new management in 2018 with owner Chris Petreikis, Track Side is committed to being involved in organized snowmobiling. Although always vigilant of the racing history and the obvious “Win on Sunday...Sell on Monday” mentality, Track Side has always devoted significant support toward the local clubs and the trail system in Vilas and surrounding counties as well as Upper Michigan.

Without hesitation, Track Side participates in the yearly “Groom to Ride” fundraising raffle. They donate the grand prize snowmobile, provide their showroom area for tickets sales and host the drawing. The proceeds earned during this raffle support three clubs grooming efforts nearest to Eagle River. A major sponsor on the state and national level, Track Side has played a key role sponsoring VIP Rides and sleds for State Legislators, DNR, Tourism personnel and snowmobile clubs throughout Wisconsin.

Track Side has donated most of their rental fleet in support of the Military Appreciation Ride held annually the Monday after Derby Week. All snowmobile clubs responsible for maintaining trails in or near Vilas County can count on Track Side for fundraising merchandise and sponsorship help with trail expenses.

Track Side carries snowmobiles from Polaris and Ski-Doo, ATVs and side-by-sides from Polaris and Can-Am and Sea-Doo personal watercraft.

A dealership this committed to organized snowmobiling makes Track Side a deserving choice for the 2022 International Snowmobile Dealer of the Year.

Advertisement