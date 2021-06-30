Progressive IMS Outdoors announces 2021 powersports attractions

Progressive IMS Outdoors has revealed its array of attractions that attendees can look forward to interacting with across the nine-stop tour kicking off next month in Sonoma, California. Designed to provide immersive, hands-on experiences for enthusiasts of all ages and abilities, each stop will host a number of returning fan-favorite attractions, including the Discover The Ride program, IMS Vintage, Adventure Out!, J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show, and more, as well as two and four-wheel demos from a number of exhibiting brands.

"After over a year apart, we are so excited to be bringing the Powersports community back together," said Tracy Harris, SVP of IMS Outdoors, in an announcement. "Our goal is to showcase the diverse lifestyles and offerings across the Powersports industry in fun and inviting atmospheres. With our Tour's new outdoor format, we are thrilled to be able to bring more opportunities than ever to allow our attendees to truly interact with the products and sport, not matter one's age or skill level."

Designed to introduce riding motorcycles to consumers of all ages, the returning Discover The Ride initiative will provide a variety of interactions for attendees to learn and grow their riding skills in safe and controlled environments. In partnership with Zero Motorcycles, the New Rider Course allows non-licensed motorcyclists to experience, first-hand, the thrill of two-wheels on speed-limited electric Zero Motorcycles and learn riding basics from Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) instructors.

New this year to Discover The Ride is the introduction of Strider in the Kids Zone and IMS' partnership with All Kids Bike, opening the world of two wheels to enthusiasts as young as two years old.

Adjacent to Discover The Ride is the Motorcycle Industry Council's (MIC) Ride With Us Moto Intro experience. The Moto Intro gives non-riders a chance to experience the thrill of their first ride within 45 minutes. MSF RiderCoaches will guide new riders through basic motorcycle controls and help them experience their first ride in a closed-course environment. Furthermore, at select events indicated below, Harley-Davidson's Invitation To Ride program will also be extending a hand to prospective riders, delivering the opportunity to experience the basics of riding on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

There will be ample opportunities along each Tour stop to hop on and ride both gas-powered and electric motorcycles and bicycles from brands including FLX, Harley-Davidson, Indian, Kawasaki, Pedego Santa Rosa, Pushpak Motors, Rayvolt, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Tern Bicycles, Yamaha, and Zero.

At select events on the Tour, Kawasaki and Yamaha will also offer side-by-side demos.

Returning this year will be a number of fan-favorite attractions, including:

Adventure Out!: a space to shop, prepare for the next trek or tour and learn about incorporating adventure and travel into a motorcycling lifestyle – now also including RVing. A central campsite, surrounded by exhibitors, acts as a place for education and discovery, with experienced riders and RVers sharing their stories and tips. While there, attendees can enter Explorify's Adventure Out! sweepstakes for a chance to win a South Africa Tour and a lifetime subscription to Rider Magazine or a free three-day motorcycle rental and pick up a copy of Rider Magazine, your source for touring, travel, and adventure on two-wheels.

IMS Vintage: An IMS staple, Vintage will be returning to each market, enabling attendees to get up close and personal with the very best classic and retro-style motorcycles from vintage bike clubs across the country.

J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show: The nation's largest motorcycle builder competition, the J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show will feature hundreds of motorcycles and tens of thousands in cash and prizes across the Tour. Professional and amateur builders are invited to compete at their local Progressive IMS Outdoors for cash, prizes, and recognition.

Shopping at IMS

Across the Tour, there will additionally be ample opportunities to explore brands and make purchases in the following areas:

Charged at IMS: Charged at IMS introduces visitors to the world of electric-powered "micro-mobility" vehicles with brand exhibits and an electric bicycle demo course or trail.

SHIFT at IMS: This curated, lifestyle-orientated space is for riders seeking new and known brands that emulate their lifestyles and values. A lounge sits at the center of this space, giving visitors a chance to socialize and chill while they shop.

The Marketplace: The Marketplace is an interactive retail space allowing you to touch, test, and buy the latest gear, parts, and accessories from key aftermarket brands. Specialists will be on hand to educate, introduce products, answer questions and help you finalize your purchase.

The Shop: This is a one-stop shop for buyers looking to work on their vehicles and make updates to their rides. Visit The Shop to purchase parts, tools, and accessories. See the event homepage for participating brands.

The Range: At the heart of IMS Outdoors lies The Range, a place for attendees to explore and shop brands to outfit them head to toe with gear, apparel, and accessories, plus connect with clubs and services to enhance their riding lifestyle.