Ex-Arctic Cat VP Kennedy departs for ARGO after two decades

New Hamburg, Ontario-based ARGO has hired Craig Kennedy as vice president of Commercial & Robotic Products.

Kennedy spent more than 20 years at Arctic Cat, most recently as vice president.

In his new role, Kennedy assumes responsibility for leading and growing ARGO’s commercial and robotic market by building and executing a global expansion strategy based off of the company’s recently launched target market vehicle platforms.

In addition to strengthening the ARGO brand, Kennedy is also tasked with identifying and developing innovative new products, as well as supporting and growing the company’s commercial and robotic partners.

“Craig’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the business as we continue to roll out industry specific models to meet the market’s needs,” said Brad Darling, ARGO president and CEO. “I could not be more excited than I am about adding Craig to our team and am confident that he has the experience and skills needed to take the commercial and robotic business to that next level of success.”

“We have worked together in the past [at Arctic Cat]. Craig has tremendous skills and knowledge that will provide excellent leadership for his team and to ARGO, while delivering great products to our customers.”

“I am excited to lead a talented and highly motivated team at ARGO,” Kennedy said. “This is a great opportunity to work with a business that has a strong brand with a rich heritage, a loyal customer base, and a bounty of exciting products in the pipeline. I am eager to build on the company’s success and significant opportunities to increase its sales. I look forward to embracing the challenges that this new role will bring.”

ARGO Commercial Products consisting of the Aurora Responder Series, the Conquest Pro Series and will now include three new Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs); the ARGO Sherp Pro XT, ARGO Sherp Ark XTX and the ARGO Sherp Ark XTZ. From mining to oil and gas, and from utilities to search and rescue, these units are built for the rugged demands of commercial operators, with the power and capacity, greater versatility, maximized quality and safety.

In addition to the expanded commercial product line, Kennedy and his team will be responsible for ARGO’s Xtreme Terrain Robotics (XTRs) product.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com