Suzuki announces next wave of 2021 motorcycles

Suzuki has introduced its next wave of bikes for 2021, bringing a fresh crop of machines to dealers, including new GSX-Rs; ultra-versatile, Street-Sport bikes like the GSX-S750Z ABS; and adventure-ready V-Strom motorcycles.

As we all look forward to a new year, Suzuki is proud to deliver a solid line-up of stylish and versatile motorcycles designed to deliver proven performance and value.

Sportbike models – In 1985, Suzuki revolutionized the sportbike category with the introduction of the original GSX-R750. Suzuki continues to perform and compete at the highest level with Joan Mir winning the 2020 MotoGP World Championship in convincing fashion.

Joining the recently introduced 100th Anniversary GSX-R lineup, the next set of 2021 GSX-R high-performance motorcycles - including the GSX-R750, and GSX-R1000R - continues this tradition of Suzuki excellence. Both of these models sport the striking new color schemes that complement the high-performance Suzuki GSX-R series of sportbikes.

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R.

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R

MSRP $17,749

At the pinnacle of the GSX-R family of ultra-high performance motorcycles, the 2021 GSX-R1000R’s versatile engine provides class-leading power that is delivered smoothly and controllably across a broad rpm range. New for 2021 are two stunning metallic black paint schemes; one with subtle black graphics and a second with bright white, silver, and orange graphics that boldly announce the bike’s presence.

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-R750.

2021 Suzuki GSX-R750

MSRP $12,549

On the road or on the track, the 2021 GSX-R750 delivers a breathtaking combination of outstanding engine performance, crisp handling, compact size, and light weight. Its secret is an unequaled pairing of 750cc performance with the compact chassis of a 600cc Supersport. The 2021 GSX-R750’s iconic styling features a Metallic Oort Gray No. 3 or Pearl Brilliant White paint scheme that includes contrasting front fender and wheel graphics colors.

Street-Sport Models - Suzuki Street-Sport motorcycles are the best motorcycles on the market for a variety of riding styles and destinations. Suzuki takes the proven performance of advanced four-cylinder powerplants and adds to that real-world ergonomics and features to deliver motorcycles that are as versatile as they are fun. Check out the GSX-S750 series of Suzuki Street-Sport motorcycles for 2021.

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750Z ABS.

2021 Suzuki GSX-S750Z ABS

MSRP $8,899

The 2021 GSX-S750Z ABS inherits its heart and soul from Suzuki’s MotoGP race experience and the 35-year heritage of the GSX-R750. With strong, torque-rich engine power and a suite of rider-assist features that includes anti-lock brakes, the GSX-S750Z ABS is ready to capture hearts and turn heads as the performance leader in its class. This is the perfect sportbike response to the craving of today’s discriminating riders, as the GSX-S750Z ABS looks great in Pearl Brilliant White and Champion Yellow No. 2 bodywork, and outperforms other entries in the class. It is nimble, comfortable, and an exhilarating, fun ride that retains Suzuki’s heritage of quality and reliability.

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750Z.

2021 Suzuki GSX-S750Z

MSRP $8,499

The 2021 GSX-S750Z blends proven GSX-R750-derived engine performance with a high-performance chassis to deliver a naked sportbike that gathers attention anywhere you go. The 2021 GSX-S750Z's Metallic Oort Gray No. 3 and Glass Sparkle Black bodywork are complemented by a blacked-out engine and chassis and augmented by bright blue wheels to give the GSX-S750Z a flashy look to match its in-your-face performance package.

The 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure.

2021 Suzuki V-Storm 650XT Adventure

MSRP $10,449

Renowned for versatility, reliability, and value, Suzuki’s V-Strom models have attracted many riders who use their motorcycles for touring, commuting, or a fun ride when the spirit moves them. These are touchstone motorcycles balanced with a natural riding position, comfortable seat, and a flexible engine character that produces stress-free riding during daily commuting use or a high-mile adventure.

V-Strom 650XT Adventure - Loaded and ready for any road, the V-Strom 650XT Adventure continues the V-Strom family tradition of being a fun and versatile motorcycle to buy and ride.

The 2021 V-Strom 650XT Adventure combines the look and distinctive Champion Yellow No. 2 color of Suzuki’s iconic DR-BIG rally bike with tubeless-spoke wheels with gold-anodized rims, plus a set of Suzuki’s aluminum panniers, a handlebar brace, handlebar end weights, mirror extensions, and a rugged accessory bar.

The 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT.

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

MSRP $9,349

V-Strom 650XT - The 2021 V-Strom 650XT pairs the timeless good looks of a V-Strom with the tubeless-spoke wheels that offer real adventure function. New for ‘21 is a stunning Candy Daring Red and Glass Sparkle Black paint scheme with graphics that complements the black-anodized rims on the tubeless, spoke-style wheels.