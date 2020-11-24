Home > News > BRP > Analyst provides BRP quarterly earnings outlook

Analyst provides BRP quarterly earnings outlook

November 24, 2020

With BRP reporting fiscal Q3 2021 earnings on Wednesday, BMO Capital Markets analyst Gerrick Johnson has provided Powersports Business with a research note related to expected results.

Johnson reports “it’s well known that retail demand has remained strong” and that BMO estimates North American off-road vehicle retail sales being up 25% for the quarter, with three-wheel vehicle sales up 60%. Johnson adds that BMO anticipates “investors will be more focused on how quickly DOO can refill a depleted dealer channel, the state of its supply chain, and management's thoughts on C2021 demand.”

BMO expects the following revenue from each segment:

  • Year-Round Products: $845 million (+17%) vs Street of $752 million (+4%), with SSV +14% to $575 million and ATV +19% to $250 million. We think BRP’s ORV retail was +25%, with better performance from ATVs than SSVs. We expect Spyder revenue of $20 million, up from $10 million in FY3Q20.
  • Seasonal Products: $550 million (-1%) vs Street of $517 million (-7%), with PWC +11% to $100 million and snowmobile -3% to $450 million.
  • Powersports Parts, Accessories, Clothing & OEM Engines: $245 million (+9%) vs Street of $237 million (+5%).
  • Marine Engine, Boats, and PAC: $95 million (-31%) vs Street of $89 million (-36%), with Evinrude -100% owing to its discontinuation, but +6% growth in Marine PAC and +11% growth in boats.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com

Article on PowersportsBusiness.com

